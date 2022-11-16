SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue Wednesday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep, this time in City Council District E.
Police will be ticketing property owners for yard parking and other violations in the Southern Hills neighborhoods. Some structures may even be flagged for demolition.
Also, the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission Zoning Enforcement staff will be checking for businesses operating illegally and other zoning issues.
From 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., residents can drop off trash, debris, and tires for disposal at Southern Hills Park and Community Center at 1002 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.