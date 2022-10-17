BOSSIER CITY, La. - If your child is a gamer, has a social media account, or simply has a cell phone, "Protecting Our Kids" is a presentation parents cannot afford to miss.
At 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 parents are invited to attend an adult-only conversation with Louisiana State Police, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Marshal’s Internet Crimes Task Force, Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office, and Bossier Schools. Parents will leave better informed and empowered to protect their kids.
The presentation will be held at Bossier Instructional Center, 2719 Airline Drive in Bossier City. Again, this is for parents only. No children please due to the mature content that will be discussed.