SHREVEPORT, La. - A proposed mixed income housing development will be up for discussion at a public meeting Wednesday evening in Shreveport.
Beechwood Residential, a Baton Rouge development firm, wants to build 60 one-, two- and three-bedroom units on an 8-acre site that formerly housed the Notre Dame High School.
Wednesday's meeting, being held by Beechwood Residential, will be at the St. Augustine Missionary Baptist Church at 2931 Murphy Street. Anyone interested is invited to attend.
