SHREVEPORT, La. - An extensive search is underway Wednesday in Bossier Parish for a man who has been missing since last Sunday.
Family and friends gathered near the intersection of Highway 157 and Sligo Road in Haughton at 9 a.m. to launch a search party for Garrett Wilson.
BCPD spokeswoman Traci Landry said Tuesday Wilson's apparent disappearance is an "open case," and as such she could not comment further on "what we have or don't have at this point."
The department is in close contact with the family, she added.
Emotions run high with some people when talking about Wilson.
Some of his friends talked to KTBS about his giving spirit and kindness shown to the people who know him well. While others discussed his past troubles with the law.
Jennifer Goodman, a close friend of Wilson’s, said his past is not important. What is important to her is finding her missing friend.
"A great friend. I mean ... would just do anything for anybody. And he has. He's proven that to several people in this community. Which is why I think is why there's been so much outpour and support on trying to find out what's happened to him,” Wilson said.
Goodman said she’s known Wilson for over a decade. And she’s stuck with him through the good times and the bad.
Bossier police ask anyone with information on Wilson's whereabouts to contact them at 318-741-8611.