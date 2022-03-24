SHREVEPORT, La. - A warning is going out about some potentially bad gas in Shreveport. The problem is at the Circle K on Youree Drive at Southfield Road.
Late Wednesday afternoon, all pumps at the gas station were shut down.
There were complaints on social media that some folks had trouble starting their cars after gassing up.
An employee told KTBS 3 News they suspected water had gotten into their gas reserves. We also found a contractor there who was taking samples of the gas. He told us the samples would be sent to the state for testing.
There's no word on when the pumps may reopen.
KTBS 3 is On Your Side to help you find the lowest gas prices in the ArkLaTex. Click here to keep an eye on gas prices.