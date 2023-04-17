BOSSIER CITY, La. - La. - It was a busy weekend at Red River South Marina just south of Bossier City. The marina hosted not one, but two fishing tournaments. One for bass and the other for catfish.
The bass tournament in town was the Quad State Bass Club for their 30th anniversary tournament. The club started 30 years ago to promote bass fishing and sportsmanship among African American anglers. While it started with the four states of the ArkLaTex, today Missouri is also part of the club. More than 300 members are part of the Quad State Bass Club and today includes anglers of all races and gender.
Also this weekend, the King Kat tournament trail was on the Red River. They kicked off the day with a kid's fishing rodeo with nearly 40 kids and wrapped it up with an afternoon weigh in on Saturday. The top three teams were awarded a total of $6,000. In the end, the twin brother's team of Donnie and Lonnie Fountain of Georgia took home first with nearly 90 pounds for their three fish limit. But the big winner was the Red River and how impressed the King Kat Tournament was with our area. The King Kat Trail isn't leaving the area just yet. They will be hanging around and fishing on the Red River once again later this week. This time down in Natchitoches for their Signature Series.