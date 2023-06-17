heat
SHREVEPORT, La. - Due to widespread power outages, the City of Shreveport along with SPAR is extending the operating hours of 5 recreation centers on Saturday. Each center will be open from 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Mayor Tom Arceneaux encourages anyone who needs relief from the heat to visit one of the open recreation centers, pools, or spray grounds to cool off.

SPAR Community Centers

  • Bill Cockrell Community Center – 4109 Pines Road
  • Valencia Park Community Center – 1800 Viking Drive
  • Southern Hills Community Center – 1002 Bert Kouns Ind. Loop
  • A.B. Palmer Community Center – 547 E. 79th Street
  • Princess Park Community Center – 931 Baker Street

SPAR Pools

  • David Raines Community Center – 2920 Round Grove Lane
  • Southern Hills Park and Community Center – 1002 Bert Kouns Ind. Loop

SPAR Spray Grounds

  • David Raines Community Center - 2920 Round Grove Lane
  • Hattie Perry Community Center – 4300 Ledbetter Street
  • Lakeside Park Community Center – 2200 Milam Street
