SHREVEPORT, La. - Due to widespread power outages, the City of Shreveport along with SPAR is extending the operating hours of 5 recreation centers on Saturday. Each center will be open from 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Mayor Tom Arceneaux encourages anyone who needs relief from the heat to visit one of the open recreation centers, pools, or spray grounds to cool off.
SPAR Community Centers
- Bill Cockrell Community Center – 4109 Pines Road
- Valencia Park Community Center – 1800 Viking Drive
- Southern Hills Community Center – 1002 Bert Kouns Ind. Loop
- A.B. Palmer Community Center – 547 E. 79th Street
- Princess Park Community Center – 931 Baker Street
SPAR Pools
- David Raines Community Center – 2920 Round Grove Lane
- Southern Hills Park and Community Center – 1002 Bert Kouns Ind. Loop
SPAR Spray Grounds
- David Raines Community Center - 2920 Round Grove Lane
- Hattie Perry Community Center – 4300 Ledbetter Street
- Lakeside Park Community Center – 2200 Milam Street