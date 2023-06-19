SHREVEPORT, LA - This past week, a severe storm ripped through communities and wreaked havoc on infrastructure across the Ark-La-Tex. People in Shreveport have been seeking a way to communicate the status of their situation with their neighbors and city government.
ReForm Shreveport, a group dedicated to growing a culture of engagement in order to build a robust future for Shreveport, identified the desire of citizens to share this information and created a simple web form where Shreveport residents could voluntarily report their power status. The form has two options: is the power on or off at your house? The results are collected and displayed on a live Power Outage Map.
“With this tool, neighbors can stay connected about what’s going on in their neighborhood,” said Luke Lee, owner of Fusiform Design Workshop and architect of the ReForm Shreveport Power Outage Map. “More than anything, it’s about ensuring that people know what’s going on around them.”
Though outage information is available through the SWEPCO website, it’s not as easy to look at as this community-generated map and doesn’t allow pinpointing of areas of need.
“Real-time data collection is crucial in a crisis like this,” said engineer and ReForm Shreveport founder Tim Wright. “This makes it incredibly easy for neighbors and organizations to respond to areas of need.”
ReForm Shreveport also created the Water Outage Map in 2021 in response to Winter Storm Uri which was utilized by the City of Shreveport to target repair efforts.
“This voluntary data collection underscores that communication with citizens in a crisis is paramount and that effective dialogue is a two way street,” said ReForm Shreveport co-founder LeVette Fuller. “People need to know that their voices are heard and needs can be communicated up the chain to decision makers and organizers looking to prioritize their response.”
“ReForm Shreveport is at the cutting edge of creating a new way for citizens to change their city,” said filmmaker and ReForm Shreveport founding member Chris Lyon. “When thousands of people get involved in making the community better, it always gets better.”
The form and map can be viewed online at reformshreveport.com/disaster.