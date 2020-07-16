SHREVEPORT, La. - Acting quickly in an emergency can save lives and Thursday, three local residents were awarded the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Lifesaving Award.
Taylor Lesniewski was given the award for calling 911, after waking up to find her mother suffering a medical emergency. Lesniewski remembered her lessons from Sheriff's Safety Town and remained calm, allowing her mother to get the help she needed, ultimately saving her life.
Also receiving the lifesaving award, Broderick Morris and Caddo sheriff's deputy Benjamin Prichard. In May, Morris and Prichard's neighbor, James Dison, found his one-year- old son, King, floating in the family pool. Prichard calmly advised Dison on proper CPR procedure. When he became tired or overwhelmed, Broderick and Prichard took over, until firefighters arrived. Doctors attribute King's survival to early and correct CPR techniques by all involved.