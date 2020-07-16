SHREVEPORT, La. - Acting quickly in an emergency can save lives and Thursday, three local residents were awarded the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Lifesaving Award.
Taylor Lesniewski was given the award for calling 911, after waking up to find her mother suffering a medical emergency. Lesniewski remembered her lessons from Sheriff's Safety Town and remained calm, allowing her mother to get the help she needed, ultimately saving her life.
Also receiving the lifesaving award, Broderick Morris and Caddo Deputy Benjamin Prichard. In May, Morris and Prichard's neighbor, James Dison, found his one year old son King floating in the family pool. Deputy Prichard calmly advised Dison on proper CPR procedure. When he became tired or overwhelmed, Broderick and Prichard took over, until the Shreveport Fire Department arrived. Doctors attribute King's survival to early and correct CPR techniques by all involved.