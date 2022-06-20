SHREVEPORT, La. - Air conditioners are one of the best ways to beat the summer heat; but with manufacturing companies experiencing supply chain issues, some people may have to wait longer than expected for service. Some companies are receiving hundreds of calls per day due to the blistering heat. Customers are urged to be patient because it could be weeks or even months before you get the service you need.
So why are people experiencing air conditioning problems in the first place? Professionals say it is not really the heat that is causing these air conditioning systems to die, instead, it is the lack of regular maintenance.
Paying for annual or seasonal check-ups, performing regular filter replacements, and protecting outside cooling units from dogs relieving themselves, can prevent corrosion and stress on the system.
If your unit isn’t keeping you cool, there’s a good chance it’s because your outdoor unit is clogged with debris. Keeping the unit clean can keep it running efficiently and can save you up to 30% on your monthly electric bills. For indoor units, it’s recommended that you replace your air filters once every month or two.
If you are experiencing a long wait for A/C service, but sure and utilize fans and stay hydrated even inside until the service can be completed.