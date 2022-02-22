SHREVEPORT, La. - Tuesday will be a day of detours for a lot of Shreveport-Bossier City drivers. The Texas Street Bridge along with a number of other nearby streets will be closed ahead of the Bakowski Bridge of Lights lighting ceremony.
On 2-22-22, the Texas Street Bridge will close at 9:00 a.m. and will re-open at 9:00 p.m. The bridge will be closed to east and west bound traffic, so travelers will not be able to enter the bridge from Shreveport or Bossier City.
The following streets will be closed at 2:00 p.m.:
- Commerce Street at Milam Street
- Crocket Street at Spring Street
- Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway from Milam Street to Lake Street
Lake Street will be open starting at 2:00 p.m.
Market Street and Spring Street will remain open north and south bound allowing for travel through downtown.
