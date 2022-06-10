BLANCHARD, La. - Drivers are advised to stay clear of Highway 173 between downtown Blanchard south to Roy Road. The area is closed due to a train/vehicle crash early Friday morning.
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, it was about 1 a.m. when a Blanchard Police officer found a woman in her car stuck after attempting to drive on the tracks near the grade crossing at Alexander Avenue.
Authorities say the woman exited the vehicle and just as the officer attempted to contact KCS, a train came by crashing into the car, dragging it about a half-mile and setting it on fire.
Caddo Fire District 1 responded to put out the flames. Caddo deputies, Blanchard Police and KCS are investigating the crash.
Additional roads closed include Blanchard Furrh Road and Blanchard Latex Road.
Luckily, nobody was injured in the crash.
