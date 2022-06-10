BLANCHARD, La. - Caddo deputies cited a Blanchard woman for DUI after she drove her car on train tracks causing a major crash, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
Around 1 a.m. on Friday, a Blanchard Police officer found Jasmine Price, 26, in her car after attempting to drive on the tracks near the grade crossing at Alexander Avenue. The woman exited the vehicle and just as the officer attempted to contact KCS, a train came by crashing into the car, dragging it about a half-mile and setting it on fire.
Caddo Fire District 1 responded to put out the flames. Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Blanchard Police and KCS investigated the crash.
It was later determined that Price was driving while intoxicated. Price was cited and released.
Several roadways were shutdown during the crash investigation. Bell's Towing company removed the wrecked car from the tracks. All roadways have since been reopened.