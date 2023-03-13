MANY, La. - The search is on in Sabine Parish following a traffic stop near Many High School.
Sabine Parish deputies tried to stop a blue Kia on state Highway 6 near Petty Road Sunday evening.
Authorities say Dekedrick Lynch ran south from the car and into the woods towards New Hope Road. Lynch was wearing all black and has braided hair.
Lynch is wanted for wanted for felony theft charges.
Sabine Parish Sheriff K-9 "Kay" has been on the scene with deputies searching for Lynch.
Everyone is urged to be on the lookout for anyone fitting Lynch's description. Call the Sheriff's Office at 318-256-9241 option 5 if you have any information.