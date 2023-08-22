MANY, La. - Firefighters in Sabine Parish are still carefully watching a fire now considered contained, just to make sure it doesn't flare up again. Plus, they're getting some help from other departments across the state.
Starting Tuesday, personnel from the Baton Rouge Fire Department, New Iberia Fire Department, and the St. George Fire Department will assist the local departments in Sabine.
Officials are asking for donations of food and water for the crews. Items can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Many Station, 310 Ivanhoe Street
- 191 Fast Stop, 45020 LA-191 in Many
- North Sabine Central Fire Station, 16525 US-171 in Zwolle