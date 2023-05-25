ZWOLLE, La. - Three people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in Sabine Parish on Wednesday. According to Louisiana State Police, it happened about 3:45 p.m. on U.S. Hwy 171 south of Zwolle. The crash claimed the lives of Billy Meshell, 66, a 17-year-old juvenile, and a 15-year-old juvenile of Zwolle.
The initial investigation revealed that a pickup truck, driven by Meshell, was heading north on U.S. Hwy 171. At the same time, a loaded Peterbilt log truck, also traveling north, began slowing to make a right hand turn. For reasons still under investigation, Meshell failed to decrease his speed and hit the rear end of the log truck.
Meshell, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two additional juvenile passengers in his truck, who were not restrained, were also killed. The driver of the big truck, who was restrained, received minor injuries. Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.