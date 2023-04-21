SHREVEPORT, La. - National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is April 22. It is a day set aside to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
In Caddo Parish, residents can dispose of unwanted prescription drugs and personal documents at the Sheriff's Safety Town during the bi-annual drug takeback day and another shred event, this time hosted by Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
The drug takeback event is part of the National Drug Take Back Day hosted twice each year by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The Caddo Sheriff's Office, Shreveport Police Department, Louisiana State Police Troop G, and the DEA will be on hand at Safety Town from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to collect old, unwanted, and expired pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications for proper disposal.
Prescription and over-the-counter medications, such as tablets, capsules, and sealed liquids can be dropped off. All identifying information including name, address, and prescription number should be removed. Intra-venous solutions, injectables, and needles will not be accepted.
You can continue to drop off your prescription drugs at the takeback box in Government Plaza, 505 Travis Street, open every weekday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
If you need more information, contact Sheriff's Safety Town at 318-698-7233. Sheriff's Safety Town is located at 8910 Jewella Avenue at the west end of the Summer Grove Baptist Church's parking lot from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Marshall, Tx Event
There's also a drug take back event in Marshall, Texas. It's happening Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Matthewson Drug Company, 717 S. Washington Ave. The Marshall Police Department, in cooperation with the Piney Woods Substance Abuse Coalition and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will be collecting unwanted and/or unused medications for disposal.
Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in its original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.
The voluntary and anonymous disposal of these drugs by members of the community has these benefits:
- Reducing access to addictive medications for accidental or intentional misuse and overdose by youth and others in the home
- Decreasing water contamination due to pharmaceutical medications being flushed down the drains in our homes, or contained in our landfills
- Reducing illegal narcotic sales in East Texas
- Reducing law enforcement efforts required to respond to burglaries and thefts involving prescription drugs
Anyone who misses the event can always bring unused or expired prescription or over-the-counter medication to the green drop box located in the lobby of the Marshall Police Department, 2101 N. East End Blvd. The drop box is accessible 24 hours a day, every day of the year.