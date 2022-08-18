SHREVEPORT, La.- The Salvation Army hosted a giveaway for eligible seniors in the Shreveport/Bossier area Thursday.
The Salvation Army’s 2022 Ambassadors for Good Day was spent committed to outreach as volunteers passed out box fans to senior citizens ages 55 and over.
Ambassador for Good Day is an annual celebration of The Salvation Army’s outreach and commitment to its community to share hope and serve others through seasons of great need. The event aims to raise awareness of their programs and services in Shreveport and NW Louisiana.
"The Salvation Army, all over this great nation, has been been always for the community and by the community. Where ever there is a need, there is a Salvation Army," says Major Pierre Smith who represents the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana.
Smith says the Salvation Army also gave away free hygiene kits to anyone that needed one.
Thursday's giveaway bridged that gap for seniors that don't qualify for other assistance. The Caddo Council on Aging also gives away fans to the elderly during Summer months, but only to seniors 60 and older.
"We were happy to hear that the Salvation Army were giving out fans..." says Monica Wright, executive director of the Caddo Council on Aging.
Wright says the council is running out of fans. She encourages seniors to stop by and pick up a fan before supplies run out.
To pick up a fan, head to the Caddo Council on Aging at located at 1700 Buckner St #240, Shreveport, LA 71101. Pick up is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday-Friday.