SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are getting involved with the investigation of a vacant house fire. The Shreveport Fire Department says a house in the 7100 block of Wallace Avenue caught fire just before 11 Tuesday night.
The battalion chief at the scene says that is the house where two people were killed the night before.
RELATED ARTICLE: Second man dies in overnight shooting; search underway for suspect
As far as the homicide goes, police say they need your help finding their key suspect.
Stanley Goldsby is accused of the shooting deaths of LaDarrien Taylor and Denzel Taylor. He's wanted for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
Police say Goldsby went to the home where the Taylors were, got into an argument, and fired shots.
The two men died from their injuries at the hospital.
Anyone with information about Goldsby's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers.