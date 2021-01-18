SHREVEPORT, La. — Big news for Sci-Port in Downtown Shreveport. It has been selected to serve as one of nine STEM centers by the Louisiana Board of Regents.
This opportunity allows Sci-Port to promote STEM, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.
“Sci-Port is not traditionally thought of as an innovation center for STEM," said executive director Diane Clark. “However, our mission is to provide hands on, educational learning opportunities that are STEM based.”
This will be done through education by bringing awareness to STEM opportunities that will give residents a chance to be hired in the STEM field.
“If you don't go into a STEM career, you need to understand STEM, but STEM careers typically pay better,” said sponsored programs Manager Heather Leiner. “And they will help keep our nation and our state competitive in a rapidly changing market, and get our youth ready for jobs that we may not even know exist yet.”
Clark also noted that this does not include building any new centers, instead this will provide space inside Sci-Port. In addition, Clark says Sci-Port is looking to hire a regional STEM director.
Click here to apply for the position no later than Feb. 5.