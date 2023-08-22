MANY, La. - The Many Police Department needs your help in the search for a missing teenager.
Tiara McClanahan, 16, is believed to have to have left her home in Many last Friday in an unknown vehicle and with an unidentified male who has the street name "Bunny" and is believed to be from the Mansfield area.
She was last known to be wearing a rainbow tie dye shirt, dark colored shorts, and braided hair, that's black in the front and red in the back.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact police right away.