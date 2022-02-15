NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are looking for a missing Marthaville man.
Steven W. Burkett, 49, of the 100 block of Eddie Williams Road in Marthaville was last seen driving a dark gray GMC 4x4 pickup truck with a decal in the left lower rear glass.
Burkett is 5'11" and weighs about 175 pounds. He has medium length brown hair and brown eyes. He was first reported missing on Feb. 13 by a friend who reported his disappearance as suspicious.
He has ties to the Natchitoches, Robeline, Marthaville, Many and Florien areas.
If you see him, please contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 352-6432.