SHREVEPORT, La. - Buckle up! Police will be conducting a seatbelt checkpoint Wednesday in Shreveport. It starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. This checkpoint will target drivers who are not wearing their seatbelts.
2023 has seen a rise in traffic accident fatalities across the country. That has been felt locally. According to Louisiana State Police, Troop G has investigated 10 fatal crashes this year, resulting in 10 deaths.
Funding for the checkpoint is part of the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission's Buckle Up in Your Truck Campaign.
