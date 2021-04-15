BLANCHARD, La. — A second earthquake has been reported today in the ArkLaTex.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) registered a 3.1 earthquake about 6.2 miles west of Blanchard at 7:43 p.m.
Early this morning an earthquake registering 2.5 on the Richter scale happened near Uncertain, Texas.
It was felt in Caddo Parish and Harrison County.
Two weeks ago, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake shook the Blanchard area.
Several people in Blanchard and Mooringsport said they felt the quake this morning and tonight.
One person who called KTBS 3 this morning said it lasted a few seconds and he could feeling a swaying motion.
Tonight’s quake was one of 37 recorded by the USGS.