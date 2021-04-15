BLANCHARD, La. — A second minor earthquake has been reported Thursday evening in Caddo Parish.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) registered a 3.1 earthquake about six miles west of Blanchard.
An earthquake registering 2.5 on the Richter scale happened Thursday morning near Uncertain, Texas.
It was felt in Caddo Parish and Harrison County.
Two weeks ago, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake shook the Blanchard area.
Several people in Blanchard and Mooringsport said they felt the quakes.
One person said it lasted a few seconds and he could feeling a swaying motion.
Thursday night's quake was one of 37 recorded by the USGS.