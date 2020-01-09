RINGGOLD, La. - Cameras set up to catch speeders in Ringgold have been causing controversy in recent weeks, but Police Chief Freddie Peterson said the system has been suspended until some issues are worked out.
The cameras are designed to snap a photo of a vehicle's license plate then a speeding ticket is mailed to the registered owner. Some residents are not happy and are fighting their tickets.
Peterson said Wednesday he has suspended the speed cameras because questions have been raised about the lack of required signs telling drivers that there's a camera watching for speeding.
One of the cameras is set up on Military Road, where the speed limit is 35 mph. Military Road is the main road in Ringgold and it's 45 mph right before you reach city limits.
Some of the speeding tickets are costing some people $150. Ticketed speeders said these cameras are unfair because they do not have fair warning to watch their speed.
Another question raised is why the fines have to be mailed to a Tennessee address, which is listed on one of the violations obtained by KTBS.
One woman, 73-year-old Judy McCarthy, who's facing a ticket now, told us she feels Ringgold police are targeting their own community.
"I just hope that they reconsider this," said McCarthy, who's never been ticketed since she's been driving. "If they need money, find other ways to do this than targeting their local citizens. There's other revenues I'm sure they can pursue. Like I said, to me, they need to concentrate on other things that's going on around the Ringgold area and not target the people like this."
Mccarthy lives in Castor, which is about 15 miles south of Ringgold. She says she's even considering boycotting Ringgold's business because of this.
KTBS talked to a manager of a restaurant right outside city limits, Pam Hoyle, who is in favor of the cameras. She says people should follow the speed limit, so they won't have to worry about getting a ticket.
"You can't be everywhere," Hoyle said. "These cameras can be where they're seeing stuff. They've got to be writing a whole lot more tickets than an officer that can actually stop. So the town needs the money, give the town their money. That or stop speeding. Don't break the law, they can't get you for it."
Hoyle says she also talked to Peterson. She says Peterson told her that people who got tickets were 10 miles over the speed limit or six miles if they were in a school zone. She says before, according to Peterson, they were only ticketing for speeding. She says now if you get stopped, it could cost you a whole lot more.
"If they stop you, it's not going to be a simple, okay you were speeding," Hoyle said. "Now, It's going to be is your inspection sticker up to date and everything. So you're going to be sitting on the side of the road 20, 30 minutes or even longer while everything's ran, everything's checked. So now what?"
Peterson declined an on-camera interview with KTBS, saying he and the town attorney are working on a statement.
Some citizens say they will be voicing their concerns at Ringgold's town hall meeting which is at 7 p.m. Thursday.