HAUGHTON, La. - Wednesday marked this year's 'See You at the Pole,' a global day of student prayer.
It began in 1990 as a grass roots movement with 10 students praying at their school. More than 30 years later, millions of students gather on their campuses on the fourth Wednesday in September to pray.
Students at Haughton Middle School in Haughton were some of the millions of students around the country to gather around the flagpole Wednesday morning to pray.
See You at the Pole is a prayer rally where students meet at the flagpole to lift up their friends, family, teacher, school and nation to God.