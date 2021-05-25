SHREVEPORT, La. - Funeral details have been released for a local businessman who died when his plane crashed into Cross Lake over the weekend.
RELATED ARTICLE - Single-seat aircraft crashes into Cross Lake, pilot dies
Visitation for the family of Fred Phillips will be Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at the B'nai Zion Congregation. Services start at 4 p.m. that evening, also at the synagogue. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Petroleum Club of Shreveport from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Phillips, 73, was an avid pilot and passed away doing what he loved.