SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport firefighters were kept busy Friday morning as four structure fires were dispatched within hours.
The first fire was dispatched at 3:41 a.m. in the 2300 block of San Jacinto Ave. The first unit arrived within 4 minutes and found a wood framed house fully engulfed in flames.
The house had been boarded, with no utilities, and appeared to be vacant. The fire was placed under control at 4:32 a.m.
Shreveport fire investigations consider the fire suspicious and will be looking into the cause and responsible parties.
The second fire was dispatched at 4:56 a.m. to another vacant structure fire in the 2300 block of Portland Ave, which is less than a mile from the first fire. The first unit arrived at 5 a.m. and reported a wood framed house fully engulfed in flames. It also had no utilities hooked up.
Fire investigators noticed candles were possibly being used by someone occupying the structure. When fire crews arrived, there were no occupants or witnesses nearby. It took nearly an hour to get the fire under control.
The third fire was dispatched 5:14 a.m. near the corner of Columbia Street and Highland Avenue. Fire crews arrived at 5:17 a.m. and found a wood framed, detached garage fully engulfed in flames behind a home in the 500 block of Columbia Street.
Firefighters were told two men were allowed to live in the structure. One of the men was unsure of the whereabouts of the other so firefighters thoroughly searched the garage prior to extinguishing the flames to the slab.
The second person was not found. The fire also is under investigation.
The fourth fire was dispatched at 5:47 a.m. in the 3900 block of Huston Street. The home owner called it in after noticing light smoke inside the home.
The home owner and four others got out safely prior to SFD’s arrival. Fire crews found light smoke coming from the roof eaves and extinguished a fire in the attic, leaving the home with moderate damage.
One firefighter received minor injuries.