SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Fire Department has closed one of its facilities due to health and safety concerns.
According to a post on SFD's Facebook page, Station No. 20 is temporarily closed.
Fire Chief Clarence Reese Jr. was informed of the potential health issue and its severity on Monday and took action to reduce the potential exposure of members to mildew and mold.
The suspected issues are confined to inside Station 20’s building. SFD assures that there is no cause for alarm to the citizens and businesses in the area.
To reduce delays in response times, the crews are being relocated to a facility at the Port of Caddo-Bossier.
Investigation is on-going. It is currently unknown of the duration that the station will be closed.
If you need to access a station, the nearest locations are on 70th Street, Ellerbe Road or Southern Loop.