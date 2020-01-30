SHREVEPORT, La. – A fire that ripped through a former well-known seafood restaurant building early Thursday morning appears “suspicious in nature,” according to firefighters.
No one was inside of the old Don’s Seafood restaurant building when smoke and flames shot through the roof shortly before 4 a.m. Aerial views show that the building at the corner of Highland Avenue and East Kings Highway was gutted by the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating along with SFD investigators.
Eleven fire companies and over 30 firefighters were dispatched and spent hours on the scene. Motorists were detoured away from the heavily traveled east-west street throughout early morning and into the day.
Don’s Seafood closed more than a decade ago. Since then, there had been some interest in the property, even one unsuccessful attempt to turn it into a funeral home.
City Councilwoman Levette Fuller said for years others came up with ideas for what they thought the building could be, but they were never the right fit.
"I still have hope though that there might be the right fit still for the space. I know that there is going to be a lot of feelings about the level of destruction and what's going to have to happen next because you won't be able to save the facade. But I think that it's time for us to grow and to look to the future and have some hope,” Fuller said.
But before it was even a popular seafood eatery, the building was home to the Rex Theater.
The building has been for sale for quite some time – and still is. But because of the fire, real estate agent Chris Stokes said he has to update the listing.
There was someone interested in the property before the fire. He hopes that interest stays.
KTBS called property owner Mohammad Darawwad, but didn’t get a response.
The Caddo Parish Tax Assessor’s 2020 records indicates pre-fire the land was valued at $31,182 and building at $186,380 for a total value of $217,562.