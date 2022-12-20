SHREVEPORT, La. - Firefighters were faced with poisonous smoke when they arrived at a blaze at a Shreveport business early Tuesday.
The call came in about 3:15 a.m. at Louisiana Industrial Batteries and Chargers in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane near Greenwood Road.
They had to use a saw to cut their way into the building. That's where they encountered the poisonous smoke from burning batteries.
Fire crews initially had trouble getting water on the blaze due to a dry hydrant plug.
The building suffered heavy damage, but luckily nobody was injured.
The fire remains under investigation.