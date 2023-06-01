SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Steve Prator has announced he's running for re-election in October.
In his emailed announcement Thursday morning, Prator said, "I promise to continue to be tough on crime and careful with your money, no matter if you live in the rural areas of our parish or the center of our city. I promise to continue to be bold and outspoken about reducing violent crime and fighting for victims. I promise to continue to lead the sheriff’s office with the ethics and integrity that you’ve come to expect from me. If we want to make Shreveport, and all of Caddo Parish, a safer place, it’s going to take us all working together. I’m humbly asking for your support and your vote."
Sheriff Prator says the campaign gives him the opportunity to share the accomplishments of the brave men and women of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The election is set for Oct. 15.