SHREVEPORT, La. - Earlier this evening around 7:33 p.m., Shreveport police responded to a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Southern Maid Donuts on the 3500 block of Hearne Avenue.
A male victim, 26, is sustaining life-threatening injuries and has been transported to Ochsner LSU.
According to officials, two men got into an argument in the Southern Maid parking lot when one male shot the other, resulting in injuries to the shoulder and chest.
SPD declined to provide suspect information at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.