NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened late Monday evening.
It was shortly after 10 p.m. when police responded to the 900 block of Short Seventh Street in reference to a disturbance. They found three people shot.
Larry Batiste, 41, and Hiram Phillips Jr., 35, both of Natchitoches, were pronounced dead at the scene. A female was rushed to the hospital where she's being treated.
Contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 if you have any information about this case.