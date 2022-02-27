SHREVEPORT, La. - As Russia continues its assault on Ukraine, a show of support for Ukraine lights the night sky between Shreveport and Bossier City.
RELATED ARTICLE - Russians advance on Ukraine's ports, meet resistance in city'
Saturday night, the Texas Street Bridge, also known these days as the Bakowski Bridge of Lights, displayed blue and yellow LED lights. Those are the colors of the Ukrainian flag. A post on Facebook declared 'Shreveport supports the Ukraine!
Meanwhile, huge explosions lit up the sky early Sunday near Kyiv, where terrified residents hunkered down in homes, underground garages and subway stations in anticipation of a full-scale Russian assault.
RELATED ARTICLE - Shreveport celebrates opening the Bakowski Bridge of Lights