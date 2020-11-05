SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. - The 39th Annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast will be virtual for very first time this year. It's being held Thursday, Nov. 5. You can watch it live at 7:30 a.m. on YouTube.
Concerned citizens, clergy, business leaders and elected officials will gather for approximately one hour to listen, reflect and pray for the continued growth and revitalization of our communities.
The breakfast will feature Mrs. Merlyna Adams Valentine as the event’s guest speaker.
Valentine is a national speaker, author, consultant, trainer, and owner of Merlyna Valentine Consulting, LLC. As a well- respected educator for over thirty years, Ms. Valentine served as a teacher, principal, and executive director in a highly successful school district. Her transformational leadership as a school principal resulted in her school’s recognition as a “Top Gains” school.
AGENDA
- Opening Remarks-Sandy Cimino-Chair
- National Them performed by–Caddo Magnet High School Talented Arts Program Vocal Ensemble under the direction of Trey Jackson
- Pledge of Allegiance-Leroy Faith, Committee member
- Invocation-Ms. Bettye Daniels McCauley-Director of Student Service, Bossier Schools
- Remarks from Mayor Lo Walker and Mayor Adrian Perkins
- Reading form the Old Testament-David Brainis-President of the North LA Jewish Federation
- Reading from the New Testament-Dr. Lamar Goree-Superintend of Caddo Schools
- Special Music Presentation “It is All Well With My Soul” duet performed by Trey and Jennifer Jackson
- Pray for City, State and Nation will be given by Dr. Scott Patton
- Introduction of Speaker-Merlyna Valentine
- Special Music “How Great You Are”, a solo by Shawn Moore, Elizabeth Baptist Church, Benton LA
- Benediction-Ronald Smith-Committee member
A committee of local volunteers organizes the event each year.