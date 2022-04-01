SHREVEPORT, La. - At the beginning of this year, the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau (SBCTB) hired an outside firm to conduct an assessment of the organizational structure of both the SBCTB and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission (SBSC), a division of the SBCTB. One of the key findings of this review revealed that it would be beneficial for the sports commission to utilize the expertise and resources of the entire bureau staff not just the personnel specifically assigned to sports. This realignment mirrors similar successful models of other tourist bureaus and sports commissions across the country.
“The Sports Commission was originally designed to utilize the full strength of the bureau, but in recent years had become more separated. This new structure will help us further the sports market in a more strategic, efficient, and integrated way,” Stacy Brown, President of the SBCTB, said.
The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission and its Advisory Board will continue to operate the same as it has been, as sporting event development remains a priority for the SBCTB and SBSC.
As a part of this reorganization, the Executive Director position within the sports commission has been eliminated, and Kelly Wells is no longer employed at the SBSC.
“Kelly Wells has played a major role in growing sports in Shreveport-Bossier, such as bringing Olympic qualifier events, state championships, and recreational sporting events to our market. We thank him for his contributions and wish him well in his new endeavors,” Brown said.
The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau is the parent company of the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission, working cohesively together to promote tourism and sports to the Shreveport-Bossier area.
The outside firm hired by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau is FiredUp! Culture—a business management consulting firm with extensive experience in supporting destination marketing organizations across the country.pressreleases@ktbs.com