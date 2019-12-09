SHREVEPORT, La. - Members of the Shreveport City Council Monday argued about a budget controversy in which some city departments were apparently allocating more money to budget items than they should have.
Councilman James Green suggested that the budget looked hijacked and suggested the mayor veto each item.
"If I were in your seat, I wouldn't approve them until Jesus comes," said Green.
That comment set off a heated argument between Green and Councilman John Nickelson.
Nickelson told Green that the items should be decided based on substance. Green lashed back.
"Hold on let me explain this to you,” Green said. “You don't control this seat. You control that one right there, that's the one you control, get that understanding, you control right down there, not up here, and because of my amendment rights, I have the right to speak what I'm going do.”
Nickelson said the overages ran about $1.4 million. There are several amendments on Tuesday’s agenda to try to shuffle money around to fix the underfunded budgeted items, also referred to as overages.
The city Chief Administrative Officer Sherricka Fields Jones said she's working with the finance department and IT to make sure this doesn't happen again.
"What's on the agenda right now are budget amendments to make those reallocations from sub object series that were under budget so that we're not exceeding the total budget,” Fields Jones explained. “But we're within the council’s appropriations for each of those sub objects.”