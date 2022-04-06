SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport City Court will remain closed the remainder of this week after a roof leak caused heavy damage to at least two courtrooms.
RELATED ARTICLE - Roof leak closes Shreveport City Court, heavy damage to courtrooms
The facility was closed Tuesday after Monday night's storms.
Anyone having a court date during the closure will be rescheduled and notified of their new court date. Anyone subpoenaed for court during the closure will also be notified of a new court date. All individuals needing to file documents during the closure can E-file those documents or fax them to 673-5813. Information on E-filing can be obtained on the court’s website.