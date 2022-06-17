SHREVEPORT, La. - Government Plaza and other city offices will be closed on Friday, June 17, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that slaves in Galveston, Texas were told of their emancipation, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.
Last year, the City of Shreveport adopted the day as an official holiday after President Joe Biden signed a bill to establish Juneteenth as a national holiday. Governor John Bel Edwards has also declared it a state holiday which means that for the first time, all state offices in Louisiana will be closed this Friday.
Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation.