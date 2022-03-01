MANSFIELD, La. - An elderly couple died in a crash Monday afternoon in DeSoto Parish. The three-vehicle crash happened just after 4 p.m. on US Hwy 84 just west of US Hwy 171. The crash claimed the lives of Louis Flanigan, 81, and Inell Flanigan, 80.
The initial investigation revealed Louis Flanigan was eastbound on US Hwy 84 in a 1991 Jaguar XJ6, followed by a 2016 Freightliner. At the same time, a 2013 Freightliner was traveling west on US Hwy 84. The Jaguar failed to yield before attempting to make a left turn into a private driveway and was struck by the westbound Freightliner. This impact caused the Jaguar to enter the eastbound lane, where it was struck by the eastbound Freightliner.
Louis Flanigan was not wearing a seat belt and suffered fatal injuries. An unrestrained passenger, Inell Flanigan also suffered fatal injuries. Both were pronounced deceased on the scene by the DeSoto Parish Coroner. The driver of the 2013 Freightliner was wearing his seatbelt and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the 2016 Freightliner was restrained and suffered non-life-threatening injuries
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
Troopers remind motorists to always ensure it is safe, before attempting any turning motion. Oncoming vehicles may be traveling faster and be much closer than they appear. In addition, while not all crashes are survivable, buckling your seatbelt, greatly increases your chances of survival in the event you are involved in a motor vehicle crash.
In 2022, Troop G has investigated five fatality crashes, resulting in four deaths.