SHREVEPORT, La. - An investigation is underway after a fire early Wednesday in Shreveport.
Fire crews were dispatched just after 4 a.m. to a duplex in the 3600 block of Lakeshore Drive. The fire was under control by 4:30.
A fire official told KTBS 3 News that only one side of the duplex was occupied and that person got out safely.
The structure is said to be a total loss.
ON YOUR SIDE
American Red Cross disaster responders are often the first ones on the scene of a fire to provide care, compassion and a helping hand. That individual assistance is vital to families as they struggle to get on the path to recovery.
Individuals or businesses can donate directly on the American Red Cross website or by visiting your local chapter website. Partner agencies accept donations as well.
American Red Cross Partners:
Volunteering is also a great way to give back to our community and helps out tremendously. Contact the American Red Cross if you can help. In Shreveport they are located at 805 Brook Hollow Dr. and the phone number is (318) 865-9545.