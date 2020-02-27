SHREVEPORT, La. - A local family is having to find a new place to call home for a while after a late-night fire. It happened Wednesday in the 400 block of W. 84th Street.
The homeowners told fire officials they smelled smoke just after 10:30.
When they went outside to investigate, they saw the smoke coming from the attic.
Everyone inside was able to get out safely.
ON YOUR SIDE
American Red Cross disaster responders are often the first ones on the scene of a fire to provide care, compassion and a helping hand. That individual assistance is vital to families as they struggle to get on the path to recovery.
Individuals or businesses can donate directly on the American Red Cross website or by visiting your local chapter website. Partner agencies accept donations as well.
American Red Cross Partners:
Volunteering is also a great way to give back to our community and helps out tremendously. Contact the American Red Cross if you can help. In Shreveport they are located at 805 Brook Hollow Dr. and the phone number is (318) 865-9545.