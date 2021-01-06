SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport fire rescue crews and police were on the scene of a possible drowning Wednesday afternoon.
The search was centered on a bayou off C.E. Galloway Boulevard and Sevier Street. A cadaver dog was used to sniff the perimeter for a possible body.
A Fire Department spokesman said an unidentified man was reported missing Tuesday. He was reported to be have been fishing in the area.
First responders took over Wednesday after receiving a call about an overturned canoe. Belongings believed to belong to the man also were found, Chief Tommy Carpenter said.
"Right now we are investigating what appears to be a boating accident. At this time, we believe the person may have possibly drowned, but we're still searching," said SPD Cpl. Chris Bordeoan.
The search was called off late Wednesday afternoon after heavy rain set in and darkness approached. It's uncertain when the search will resume.