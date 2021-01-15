SHREVEPORT, La. - Services begin Friday for a Shreveport firefighter who died of COVID-19.
A viewing and open visitation for Leonard Coney is Friday from 1 p.m until 4 p.m. at Precious Memories Mortuary Chapel at 4017 Greenwood Road.
A Celebration of Life is Saturday at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Shreveport. That is at 543 Ockley Drive.
Coney will be buried at Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery on Mansfield Road.
Masks and social distancing is required for all events.