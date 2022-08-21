SHREVEPORT, La. - Residents of New Zion Apartments in Shreveport escaped major injury Saturday shortly before midnight when a fire broke out.
The call came in about 11:45 p.m. to one of the units in the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue. When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from an apartment.
It took 20 firefighters to bring the blaze under control in just under 12 minutes. The occupants who were home at the time escaped and were assessed on scene by EMS personnel.
The fire remains under investigation.