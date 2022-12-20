Louisiana Industrial Batteries and Chargers fire

Louisiana Industrial Batteries and Chargers, 4100 block of Curtis Lane, Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters were faced with poisonous smoke early Tuesday morning when they arrived at Louisiana Industrial Batteries and Chargers in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane for a building fire.

They had to use a saw to cut their way into the building where they encountered the poisonous smoke from burning batteries. A dry hydrant caused trouble getting water on the blaze quickly.

The building sustained heavy damage.

The fire remains under investigation and no firefighters were injured.

