SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters were faced with poisonous smoke early Tuesday morning when they arrived at Louisiana Industrial Batteries and Chargers in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane for a building fire.
They had to use a saw to cut their way into the building where they encountered the poisonous smoke from burning batteries. A dry hydrant caused trouble getting water on the blaze quickly.
The building sustained heavy damage.
The fire remains under investigation and no firefighters were injured.