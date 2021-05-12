SHREVEPORT, La. - Nearly a dozen firefighters rushed to a house fire in Shreveport's Anderson Island neighborhood early Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Washington.
The kitchen received heavy fire damage and the entire home had extensive heat and smoke damage.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ON YOUR SIDE
American Red Cross disaster responders are often the first ones on the scene of a fire to provide care, compassion and a helping hand. That individual assistance is vital to families as they struggle to get on the path to recovery.
Individuals or businesses can donate directly on the American Red Cross website or by visiting your local chapter website. Partner agencies accept donations as well.
American Red Cross Partners:
Volunteering is also a great way to give back to our community and helps out tremendously. Contact the American Red Cross if you can help. In Shreveport they are located at 805 Brook Hollow Dr. and the phone number is (318) 865-9545.